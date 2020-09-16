Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a double in the Royals' 6-0 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday night. He also stole a base.

Merrifield swiped his eight bag of the season and logged his third-consecutive multi-hit game. Unfortunately, the Royals were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring positions and left 10 men on base during Tuesday's showing. Nonetheless, Merrifield remains one of the hottest hitters in baseball, riding a 13-for-30 stretch with three walks and only two strikeouts.