Merrifield went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Merrifield notched his 15th RBI of the 2021 season in the top of the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly to left field, driving in what turned out to be the game-winning run. The 32-year-old is slashing .286/.319/.440 with three homers and is tied for the league lead in stolen bases with Ramon Laureano at eight through 21 games.