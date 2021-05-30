Merrifield went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.

The second baseman hit a leadoff double and scored on an Andrew Benintendi single in the first inning. Merrifield also hit and RBI single, stole second and scored on a Salvador Perez single in the fifth. Merrifield leads baseball with 15 stolen bases this year. He's added a .251/.317/.374 slash line with four home runs, 28 RBI and 32 runs scored across 221 plate appearances. While his power is down in 2021 after slugging .440 last year, the 32-year-old remains a threat with his legs on the basepaths.