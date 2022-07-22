Merrifield (toe) is starting Friday against the Rays.
Merrifield missed the final eight games ahead of the All-Star break due to a toe injury followed by a trip to the injured list due to his vaccination status. However, he'll start at the keystone and bat sixth during his return to the lineup Friday and should be available going forward.
