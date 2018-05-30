Royals' Whit Merrifield: Rides bench Wednesday
Merrifield will get the day off for Wednesday's series finale against Minnesota, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Merrifield has put together a modest six-game hitting streak, batting .320 with five RBI over that stretch. He'll make way for Ryan Goins, who's slated to bat eighth.
