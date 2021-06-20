Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a walk and three stolen bases in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Red Sox.

MLB's steals leader did his best to get himself in scoring position, but the rest of the Royals' batting order couldn't cash him in. Merrifield hadn't swiped a bag since June 4 but he's up to 20 stolen bases on the year in 21 attempts, in addition to his .272 batting average, five homers, 38 RBI and 41 runs through 69 contests.