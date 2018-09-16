Royals' Whit Merrifield: Scores twice
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and two runs scored Saturday against the Twins.
Merrifield extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he has gone 8-for-24 with four RBI, 10 runs scored and five stolen bases. His 81 runs scored are a career-best mark and he currently leads the American League with 36 steals.
