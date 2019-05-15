Royals' Whit Merrifield: Sets table in big win

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 11-5 win over the Rangers.

The Royals' leadoff hitter has been feast or famine when it comes to crossing the plate lately. Merrifield has scored multiple runs in four of the last 12 games, but posted a goose egg in that category in the other eight. Overall, the 30-year-old is slashing .297/.354/.529 through 42 games with six homers, seven steals, 20 RBI and 33 runs.