Royals' Whit Merrifield: Sets table in big win
Merrifield went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 11-5 win over the Rangers.
The Royals' leadoff hitter has been feast or famine when it comes to crossing the plate lately. Merrifield has scored multiple runs in four of the last 12 games, but posted a goose egg in that category in the other eight. Overall, the 30-year-old is slashing .297/.354/.529 through 42 games with six homers, seven steals, 20 RBI and 33 runs.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: More outfield starts on tap•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Massive performance in rout•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Reaches four times•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Sits for first time•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Swipes fifth base•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Snaps 31-game hitting streak•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...