Royals' Whit Merrifield: Signs contract extension

Merrifield agreed to a four-year, $16.25 million contract extension with the Royals on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Kansas City now has Merrifield locked up until after his three seasons of arbitration. The 30-year-old second baseman finished his second full year in the big leagues with a .304/.367/.438 slash line including 12 homers, 60 RBI and 45 stolen bases in 158 games. Merrifield will aim to piece together another stellar campaign heading into 2019 and could solidify himself as one of the top fantasy options at second base if he manages to pick up where he left off last season.

