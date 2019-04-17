Royals' Whit Merrifield: Sits for first time
Merrifield is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Merrifield will head to the bench for what appears to be a well deserved breather after starting the first 17 games of the season for the Royals, slashing .311/.342/.486 with a pair of homers and five stolen bases in those contests. Chris Owings is starting at the keystone in this one, with Jorge Soler in right field and Lucas Duda at DH.
