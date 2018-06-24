Royals' Whit Merrifield: Sitting Sunday
Merrifield is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
This was described as a rest day by Torres -- nothing to suggest the left knee is still an issue. Merrifield hasn't homered since May 14 and is well off his power pace from a season ago, but he continues to hit for average and run, with his 16 steals ranking second in the American League. Raul Mondesi will get the start at second base in Merrifield's absence Sunday as Rosell Herrera leads off.
