Royals' Whit Merrifield: Smacks inside-the-park homer

Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk Friday night against the Tigers.

Merrifield completed one of the most exciting plays in the baseball in the first inning, hitting an inside-the-park home run. However, his team would drop the second game of the series by a score of 5-2. Through 117 games this season, Merrifield is slashing .303/.358/.485 with 13 homers, 56 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

