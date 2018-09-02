Royals' Whit Merrifield: Smashes walkoff homer
Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in the Royals' 5-4 win over the Orioles on Saturday.
Merrifield took Orioles closer Mychal Givens deep in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Royals the walkoff win. The second baseman has recorded exactly two hits in five of his last six starts, boosting his season average to .311, which ranks fifth among all qualified hitters in the American League. Merrifield has supplemented the excellent average with 29 steals, placing him in a tie for fourth place in the majors.
