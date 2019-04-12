Royals' Whit Merrifield: Snaps 31-game hitting streak

Merrifield went 0-for-6 in Thursday's loss to Seattle.

Merrifield set a franchise record by extending his hitting streak to 31 games Wednesday night, but his historic run would come to an end after taking the collar at the plate in the series finale. He'll look to begin a new streak starting Friday against the Indians.

More News
Our Latest Stories