Royals' Whit Merrifield: Snaps 31-game hitting streak
Merrifield went 0-for-6 in Thursday's loss to Seattle.
Merrifield set a franchise record by extending his hitting streak to 31 games Wednesday night, but his historic run would come to an end after taking the collar at the plate in the series finale. He'll look to begin a new streak starting Friday against the Indians.
More News
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Sets new team hit record•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Hitting streak reaches 29 games•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: May see more outfield work•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Pops first homer of spring•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Extension contains 2023 team option•
-
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Signs contract extension•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers in his rankings after the first two weeks of the...
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal