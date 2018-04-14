Merrifield is starting in center field and hitting second Saturday against the Angels, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City reports.

He already has one start in right field, so it's possible he will gain outfield eligibility in some formats this season. Ryan Goins is starting at second base in this game, so if manager Ned Yost prefers this arrangement, it could become a regular setup. Given Merrifield's speed, he could be a more valuable defender in the outfield. He is hitting .255 (.308 BABIP) with zero home runs and one steal on two attempts in 52 plate appearances.