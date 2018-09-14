Royals' Whit Merrifield: Stays aggressive on basepaths

Merrifield went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Twins.

Merrifield remained aggressive on the basepaths and has now swiped six bags in his past six starts. As a result, he leads the American League in steals and is just two shy of the major-league leader -- Trea Turner. He's supplemented that production with an impressive on-base percentage (.367) and 78 runs scored across 563 at-bats.