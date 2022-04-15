Merrifield went 1-for-5 with a RBI and a stolen base in a 4-2 loss Thursday against Detroit.
Merrifield tied the game at two with a RBI single in the fourth inning and stole second before being stranded. It was his third consecutive game with at least one hit and a stolen base. The rightfielder also had a critical outfield assist in the sixth, throwing out Austin Meadows at the plate and, temporarily, keeping the score tied. He has now hit leadoff and started in right field in every game this season.
