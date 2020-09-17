Merrifield went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases Wednesday against Detroit.

Merrifield began the sixth inning with a single. One batter later he stole second base, and ultimately came around to score after Salvador Perez delivered a double. Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi ran on a double steal in eighth frame, getting Merrifield to 10 stolen bags on the season. Overall, Merrifield is hitting .279/.330/.466 with nine home runs, 31 runs scored and 29 RBI across 221 plate appearances.