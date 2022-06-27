Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a steal in Sunday's loss against the Athletics.
Merrifield was able to swipe second base off James Kaprielian in Sunday's matchup. It was his second stolen base of the week, his third of the month and his tenth of the year. The second baseman also picked up a hit in the game, his fifth in six games. Despite possessing a .227 season batting average, Merrifield is slashing .250/.317/.293 in June.
