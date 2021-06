Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's game 7-6 loss to the Red Sox.

Merrifield led off the game with an opposite-field home run that just went 343 feet and just barely cleared the wall in right field. He would later walk his next time up and then single and steal his league-high 22nd base of the year. The 32-year-old is slashing .287/.336/.435 with eight homers, 45 RBI, 48 runs scored and a 23:43 BB:K over 342 plate appearances.