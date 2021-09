Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Orioles.

The 32-year-old has now reached the 40-steal plateau for the second time in his career, leaving him three back of Starling Marte for the major-league lead. Merrifield is finishing up the season on a roll, slashing .315/.347/.483 over his last 20 games with two homers, six stolen bases, 11 RBI and 19 runs.