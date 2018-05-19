Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three stolen bases to help the Royals to a 5-2 victory over the Yankees on Friday.

On the two-year anniversary of his callup to the big leagues, Merrifield showed why he's developed into one of the more dynamic offensive second basemen in the game as he wreaked havoc all day long against the Yankees. The three steals brought his total on the season up to 12 to move him up fourth in the majors and he was also able to bring his average up to an even .300 with the three-hit effort. So far, it's looking like last season's breakout campaign that saw him emerge as a five-category asset was not a fluke.