Merrifield went went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three stolen bases Sunday against the Tigers.

Merrifield nearly doubled his stolen base total in one game, as he now has seven for the season. All three of his stolen bases came against Matthew Boyd, including two that came on one plate appearance. His stolen base production will be key to his value going forward, as the poor Royals' lineup surrounding him will likely limit his other counting stats.