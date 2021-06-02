Merrifield went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-5 win over Pittsburgh.

While he's been a solid hitter all year, Merrifield has picked up the pace with three multi-hit efforts in the last five games. He's gone 8-for-24 with two stolen bases, five RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Kansas City's leadoff hitter is slashing .259/.320/.380 with a league-leading 16 steals, four home runs, 29 RBI and 35 runs scored in 53 games overall.