Royals' Whit Merrifield: Surpasses 40 stolen bases

Merrifield went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Merrifield singled to lead off the third inning, swiping second and third base before scoring on a single from Alex Gordon. The utility man is now sitting at 41 stolen bases on the season, putting him just two behind the major-league leader, Trea Turner. He's also hitting .303/.367/.440 with 12 homers and 87 runs scored.