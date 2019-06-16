Royals' Whit Merrifield: Swipes 11th bag

Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-6 win over Minnesota.

Merrifield stole just three bases in both April and May but has already notched three roughly halfway through June. If he continues stealing more consistently, his fantasy value increases tremendously. The 30-year-old utility man owns a .843 OPS and 33 extra-base hits as well.