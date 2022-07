Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Astros.

The 33-year-old continues to look very spry on the basepaths. Over his last 16 games, Merrifield is 7-for-8 on steal attempts while slashing .290/.397/.371 with five doubles, six RBI and 11 runs. His power numbers have taken a step backward this season, but with 14 stolen bases through 78 games, he's got a shot at his fourth career campaign with 30-plus pilfers.