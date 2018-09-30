Royals' Whit Merrifield: Swipes 45th base

Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday against the Indians.

Merrifield wasn't particularly productive at the plate in the regular-season finale, but managed to record his 45th stolen base. He was extremely aggressive on the basepaths to close the season, stealing 10 bags in his last 10 starts. Though he's not much of a power producer, he hit for a good average (.304) and scored plenty of runs (88).

