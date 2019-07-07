Royals' Whit Merrifield: Swipes bag

Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a walk and stolen base during a 6-0 loss against the Nationals on Saturday.

The 30-year-old hasn't stolen a lot of bags recently, but he's still getting on base plenty. The opportunities for steals should come. He's 14-for-21 in stolen base attempts with a .307 average, 11 home runs, 44 RBI and 62 runs in 378 at-bats this season.