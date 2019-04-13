Royals' Whit Merrifield: Swipes fifth base

Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 8-1 win over Cleveland.

One game after seeing his club record 31-game hitting streak snapped, Merrifield got right back on his horse. The 30-year-old is now slashing .328/.361/.500 through 13 games with a homer, five steals, 13 runs and five RBI, and the Royals' leadoff hitter should remain the most reliable fantasy asset in the team's lineup.