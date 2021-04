Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored Tuesday in a victory over the Angels.

Merrifield was an effective catalyst from the top of the Royals' lineup, twice turning a single and stolen base into a run. The 31-year-old has reached base in all but one of his nine contests this season and has racked up five multi-hit efforts. He is slashing .389/.415/.694 across 36 plate appearances while posting three home runs, 10 RBI, three stolen bases and eight runs scored.