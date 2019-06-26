Royals' Whit Merrifield: Three-game multi-hit streak
Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run Tuesday in the Royals' 8-6 win over the Indians.
Merrifield's base knock in the top of the ninth helped fuel the Royals' comeback from a three-run deficit and gave him two hits for the third consecutive contest. The 30-year-old previously notched three consecutive multi-hit games in April and will look to establish a new season-long streak in Wednesday's series finale. He'll lead off and man left field, marking his first start of the season at that position.
