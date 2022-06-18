Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Athletics.
Merrifield entered Friday just 2-for-14 in his last four contests. The 33-year-old also picked up his first steal since May 23, giving him eight thefts in nine attempts this year. He's still managed a rather mediocre .232/.270/.317 slash line with three home runs, 27 RBI, 31 runs scored and 13 doubles across 282 plate appearances, though he remains locked in as the Royals' leadoff hitter.
