Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

Merrifield provided a two-run double in the third inning, but he was thrown out trying to steal third to end the frame. He returned from a toe injury Friday and went 0-for-4, but Saturday's performance was more impressive. Merrifield has now hit sixth in his last two games, with MJ Melendez instead batting leadoff, though neither of them have sustained a solid batting average this year. Merrifield is up to a .243/.294/.347 slash line with five home runs, 14 stolen bases in 17 attempts, 38 RBI and 45 runs scored through 381 plate appearances.