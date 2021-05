Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

The 32-year-old executed a double-steal with Carlos Santana in the first inning. Merrifield continues to lead the majors with 12 stolen bases in 39 games, matching his total from 60 contests last year. He's slashing .262/.327/.409 with four home runs, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored and 10 doubles as Kansas City's everyday leadoff hitter.