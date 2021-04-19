site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Two more steals Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Merrifield went 0-for-3 with two walks and two stolen bases in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.
Merrifield is now 5-for-6 on the basepaths this season. The second baseman is slashing .321/.371/.547 with three homers 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and three doubles through 62 plate appearances.
