Merrifield went 0-for-2 with two stolen bases and a walk in a 5-0 loss to the Reds in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Merrifield drew a leadoff walk in the fourth inning, then stole second and third base, but the Royals weren't able to bring him home. He doubled his steals total to four in 25 games this season. The 31-year-old is slashing .302/.358/.510 with five homers, 17 RBI and 18 runs scored.