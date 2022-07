Manager Mike Matheny said after Sunday's win over the Guardians that Merrifield (toe) had X-rays come back negative and is now awaiting the results of an MRI, Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Merrifield went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before exiting Sunday's contest after the fourth inning with right toe discomfort. The 33-year-old's availability for Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers is up in the air until the MRI results are returned.