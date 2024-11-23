Ibanez agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Tigers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Ibanez took a step back during his second year with the Tigers, slashing .241/.295/.357 over 244 plate appearances during the regular season. However, the Tigers have deemed his performance worthy of a $633,900 raise from his previous salary. He's expected to remain in a utility role next year.