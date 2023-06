Ibanez went 4-for-9 with a solo home run and three runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

Ibanez started the first game of the day at second base before shifting to third, and he registered three singles and scored twice. He started in left in the second game and added his fourth home run of the year. Ibanez is still batting only .221 this season and should continue to serve in a utility role for the Tigers with limited fantasy appeal.