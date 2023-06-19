Ibanez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

Ibanez delivered his first hits of the weekend set against Minnesota, though he's been better throughout the month, as he's now batting .361 in June with a 1.119 OPS. The strong performance figures to earn the 30-year-old regular playing time moving forward, though he may continue to serve in more of a utility role rather than settling in at one position. That makes Ibanez valuable for the Tigers and gives him some limited appeal in deeper fantasy formats.