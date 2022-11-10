site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Claimed by Detroit
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 10, 2022
at
2:29 pm ET
•
1 min read
Ibanez was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Thursday.
Ibanez appeared in 40 games for Texas last season and had a .550 OPS before he was sent to Triple-A in June, which is where he spent the rest of the campaign. The 29-year-old should compete for a utility role for Detroit during spring training.
