Ibanez remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Ibanez has been a fairly consistent part of the Detroit lineup since late April, but he appears to have fallen out of favor after going 3-for-48 at the plate over his last 15 games. Even with the Tigers moving two everyday players in Riley Greene (fibula) and Matt Vierling (back) to the injured list within the past two days, Ibanez will still find himself on the bench for the fourth time in six games.