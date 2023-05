Ibanez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run after entering the game as pinch hitter in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Rangers.

Ibanez was forced into action when Riley Greene (leg) left the contest in the third inning. The former took over at second base, with Zack Short sliding over to center field in place of Greene. Ibanez was in a 1-for-40 slump coming into Tuesday and was starting to see his playing time decrease, though he could regain an elevate role if Greene is out for a while.