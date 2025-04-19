Ibanez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

Ibanez launched his second home run of the season in the fourth inning, but he was then lifted for a pinch hitter in the fifth. The utility player is scuffling a bit to begin the year with a .171 average and .627 OPS across 13 games. Ibanez can provide some fantasy value in spurts, though his role in Detroit does come with plenty of day-to-day volatility.