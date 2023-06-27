Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Rangers.

Ibanez's fifth home run of the season in the third inning ended up being all the Tigers would need in the 7-2 win. The utility man continues to see regular playing time as he moves across the diamond. He started in right field Monday and has also seen time in left as well as every infield position except for shortstop. Ibanez's versatility makes him useful in Detroit, though he still has limited fantasy appeal with a .238 batting average and .695 OPS.