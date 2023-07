Ibanez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Padres.

Ibanez and Spencer Torkelson each went deep to power the Tigers to the victory. It was Ibanez's seventh home run of the season and first so far in July. The utility player has flashed on occasion this year, though he hasn't been an elite offensive option with a .685 OPS across 67 games. Ibanez should continue to move around the diamond for Detroit with only limited fantasy appeal at this point.