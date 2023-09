Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, two runs scored and two total RBI in Tuesday's 10-inning loss to the Reds.

Ibanez was bumped up to the No. 2 spot in the order and responded with a good game, which included his 11th home run of the season. The utility player has now batted second 10 times this year, though he's primarily been lower in the order, most frequently from the eighth spot. Ibanez may stay put after the strong effort, however.