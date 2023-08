Ibanez went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Monday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.

Ibanez had gone deep just once since the beginning of July, so the two-homer game came out of nowhere. The utility player now has nine home runs on the season, surpassing the seven he hit back in 2021. Ibanez also set a new career high by reaching 26 RBI on Monday, as he had 25 during that 2021 campaign.