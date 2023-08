Ibanez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Nick Maton will get the starting nod at second base in the series opener versus Minnesota, but Ibanez manned the keystone for each of the previous three games and appears to be Detroit's preferred option at the position. Ibanez closed the weekend series with the Rays with a pair of two-hit games and is now batting .288 since the All-Star break.